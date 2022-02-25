PRESIDENT/CEO

ARIZONA MULTIHOUSING ASSOCIATION

Courtney Gilstrap LeVinus’ experience directing government affairs programs and managing non-profits spans 20 years. LeVinus, an Arizona native who earned a degree in business administration and a minor in speech communication, joined the Arizona Multihousing Association team in 1999 as a principal with Capitol Consulting LLC.

LeVinus’s honors include receiving the Phoenix Business Journal’s “Forty Under 40” award for being a leader in her field and as part of the AMA team that won the “National Apartment Association Paragon Award” four times for grassroots advocacy. The Arizona Housing Alliance also honored her with the 2016 Housing Hero award.

LeVinus served as a commissioner for the Arizona Department of Housing and the Maricopa County Housing Authority. She also serves on the board of directors for the International Dyslexia Association, Phoenix Country Club Executive Committee, Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Arizona Tax Research Board. LeVinus is an avid marathoner and triathlete who lives in Phoenix with her husband, Chuck, and son.