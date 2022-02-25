JOAN SERVISS

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

ARIZONA HOUSING COALITION

Joan has more than 20 years of experience in program coordination with a focus on educating the community on issues of social needs through state and federal legislative advocacy, community organizing, coalition building and public relations. For almost 12 years, Serviss has led the coalition, which champions efforts to end homelessness in Arizona and advocates for safe, affordable housing for all Arizonans. Serviss said a favorite quote that has led her on her career path was from Hubert Humphrey, who said, “The moral test of a government is how the government treats those who are in the dawn of their life, children, those who are in the twilight of their life, the elderly, and those who are in the shadows of life, the sick, the needy and the handicapped.” Serviss holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in public administration, both from Arizona State University.