SUZANNE KINNEY

PRESIDENT & CEO
ARIZONA CHAPTER OF THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION FOR INDUSTRIAL AND OFFICE PARKS

Since 2017, Suzanne Kinney has led the Arizona chapter of the NAIOP, a commercial real estate and trade organization. There, she is responsible for the chapter’s overall administration, political advocacy, public outreach, educational programs and membership and sponsorship growth. Prior to joining the NAIOP, she was the interim manager for the Arizona Mining Association after she founded Southwest Business Policy, a public policy and communications consulting firm. She served eight years in senior leadership positions with the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

She was selected to be a member of the Phoenix Business Journal’s Forty-Under-40 list in 2009. Before working in real estate, Kinney was a senior analyst at the Morrison Institute for Public Policy at Arizona State University. Originally from Little Rock, Arkansas, Kinney has degrees in political economy, Spanish and international relations.

