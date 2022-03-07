Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Legislators have ‘egg on our face’ after emergency bill sparks uproar  (access required)

Legislators have ‘egg on our face’ after emergency bill sparks uproar  (access required)

By: By Camryn Sanchez, Kyra Haas, Nick Phillips and Wayne Schutsky March 7, 2022

Legislators moved on Monday to claw back part of an emergency law they approved just last week.  The House and Senate introduced identical bills today that would repeal language relating to precinct committeemen. Both bills were given the OK by each chamber’s Rules Committee and were assigned to other committees. The bills are expected to be part ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
/* code for tag simpli.fi */