Transportation tax extension passes the Senate (access required)

By: Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times March 16, 2022

A bill asking voters to extend a half-cent transportation sales tax in Maricopa County passed the Senate on Wednesday with an emergency clause.  The final vote was 21-9 with all Democrats and several Republicans supporting the bill.  If Senate Bill 1356 passes through the House with two thirds of members in support and is signed by the ...

