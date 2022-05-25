Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Ethics probe of Rogers’ social media posts underway (access required)

Ethics probe of Rogers’ social media posts underway (access required)

By: Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times May 25, 2022

The Senate Ethics Committee voted unanimously Wednesday to investigate an inflammatory comment Sen. Wendy Rogers, R-Flagstaff, posted on social media about a May 14 shooting that left 10 dead in Buffalo.  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Rogers faces ethics probe over social media posts (access required)

Sen. Wendy Rogers, R-Flagstaff, will be under investigation by the Senate Ethics Committee after posting comments on social media about the massacre in Buffalo, New York on Saturday. 

/* code for tag simpli.fi */