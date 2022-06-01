Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Featured News / Records show coordinated Arizona ballot collection scheme (access required)

Records show coordinated Arizona ballot collection scheme (access required)

By: Bob Christie, Associated Press June 1, 2022

An Arizona woman indicted in 2020 on accusations of illegally collecting ballots apparently ran a sophisticated operation using her status as a well-known Democratic operative in the border city of San Luis to persuade voters to let her gather and in some cases fill out their ballots, according to records obtained by The Associated Press. 

