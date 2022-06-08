Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Atwood executed for 1984 murder, kidnapping (access required)

Atwood executed for 1984 murder, kidnapping (access required)

By: Kyra Haas Arizona Capitol Times June 8, 2022

The state of Arizona executed death row inmate Frank Atwood on June 8 at the state prison in Florence.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Judge strikes often tied to perception of bias (access required)

In Superior Court actions, each side is entitled to one change of judge, but some judges are struck much more frequently than others, which could create a perception of partiality, attorneys said. 

/* code for tag simpli.fi */