Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Lawmakers aim to expand WIFA, not create new water agency (access required)

Lawmakers aim to expand WIFA, not create new water agency (access required)

By: Nathan Brown and Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times June 14, 2022

The Legislature is preparing to release this year’s water budget likely expanding WIFA and not – as previously suggested – creating a new agency.  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Dems to make abortion a campaign issue (access required)

Democrats want voters to know that Republican gains in the midterms could mean an end to legal abortion in Arizona, and possibly nationwide. 

/* code for tag simpli.fi */