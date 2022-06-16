Editor’s Note

Arizona’s Unsung Heroes

The Arizona Capitol Times this month is profiling 11 Unsung Heroes in the Arizona political community and state of Arizona. This special section marks the second in our 2022 series of the most influential professionals in Arizona politics. The 11 people profiled in the following pages do the grunt work of the people who get the glory, they work behind the scenes to keep the figurative machinery humming smoothly, they go into the streets to help those without a home, they keep the peace at the Legislature, and they manage the Covid bio waste to name a few of the missions of the Unsung Heroes. Stay tuned for our next Power List in August on Banking and Finance.

— Gary Grado, Executive Editor