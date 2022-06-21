Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Lake gets heat from former friend and drag queen  (access required)

By: Nick Phillips Arizona Capitol Times June 21, 2022

Longtime Phoenix drag queen Richard Stevens, who performs as Barbra Seville, is dragging his former friend and Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake for being a "complete hypocrite.” 

