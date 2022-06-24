Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Featured News / Arizona abortion providers halt procedures after Roe ruling (access required)

Arizona abortion providers halt procedures after Roe ruling (access required)

By: Bob Christie, Associated Press June 24, 2022

Abortion providers across Arizona halted procedures Friday while they try to determine if a law dating to pre-statehood days means their doctors and nurses could face prison time now that the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that abortion rights are not protected by the Constitution.

