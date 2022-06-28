Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Salmon drops out of GOP governor’s primary  (access required)

Salmon drops out of GOP governor’s primary  (access required)

By: Nick Phillips Arizona Capitol Times June 28, 2022

Former congressman Matt Salmon is out of the race for the governor’s office, leaving onetime Fox 10 anchor Kari Lake and prominent developer Karrin Taylor Robson to fight for the GOP nomination in primary elections set for Aug. 2.  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Lawmakers support revamping water agency amid drought  (access required)

Lawmakers appear eager to deliver something that resembles Gov. Doug Ducey’s vision to spend $1 billion on water projects but they are rejecting his proposal for a new agency. 

/* code for tag simpli.fi */