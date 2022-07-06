Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Ducey signs bill to address dwindling water supply (access required)

Ducey signs bill to address dwindling water supply (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services July 6, 2022

Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation Wednesday to provide $1.2 billion to fund grandiose projects to find new water for Arizona and smaller ones to conserve what the state already has.
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Child support, unemployment checks issued after cyber attack (access required)

The checks are now in the mail. That's the message from the state Department of Administration this week to about 800 Arizonans who were counting on getting their child support, child care and unemployment checks by the first of the month.

/* code for tag simpli.fi */