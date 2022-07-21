Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times July 21, 2022

Democrats in Arizona are passing liberal legislation disguised under the names of cooperative Republican members in a hyper-partisan political climate. Sen. Martín Quezada, D-Glendale, told the chamber on the last day of session that Republicans supported him more than they knew. “I do want to give a shoutout to Senator Shope because you may have not noticed, ...
