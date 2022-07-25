Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Pima County attorney sides with Planned Parenthood on abortion issue (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services July 25, 2022

Pima County Attorney Laura Conover is siding with Planned Parenthood and against Attorney General Mark Brnovich in his bid to enforce a ban on virtually all abortions in Arizona.
