Brnovich joins lawsuit seeking to bar crackdown on 'ghost guns' (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services July 27, 2022

Attorney General Mark Brnovich is joining a lawsuit to bar the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms from cracking down on what the agency considers "ghost guns.''
