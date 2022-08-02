Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Except for Lake, Trump slate ahead in initial primary results (access required)

Except for Lake, Trump slate ahead in initial primary results (access required)

By: Nick Phillips and Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times August 2, 2022

The Trump faction of the Republican Party appeared poised for a string of wins in Arizona’s GOP primary races as initial results rolled in on Tuesday, but the top Trump-endorsed candidate for state office was losing. 
Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Election reform flopped in 2022, likely to return    (access required)

Republican lawmakers fell short in their efforts to revamp election laws this session but could have a much better chance of success in 2023.  