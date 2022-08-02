Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Incumbent Rogers ahead in primary race (access required)

By: Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times August 2, 2022

Incumbent far-right Republican Wendy Rogers was beating fellow incumbent Republican Kelly Townsend in the district seven primary this evening, according to initial election results. 
