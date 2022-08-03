Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Espinoza holds a slim lead over Andrade through late hours  (access required)

By: Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times August 3, 2022

Rep. Diego Espinoza, D-Tolleson, came out on top in a tight primary race against colleague and fellow incumbent Rep. Richard Andrade, D-Phoenix, according to election results over two days. 
