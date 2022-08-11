Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
County seeks sanctions against election lawsuit plaintiffs  (access required)

By: Nick Phillips Arizona Capitol Times August 11, 2022

Maricopa County wants a federal judge to sanction Rep. Mark Finchem, R-Oro Valley, GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and their lawyers in a case that Lake and Finchem filed in April seeking to block the use of electronic vote-counting machines in Arizona elections.  
Tags: , , , ,

