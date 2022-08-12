Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Over $2B will help roads, bridges, bike lanes in Arizona, other states (access required)

Over $2B will help roads, bridges, bike lanes in Arizona, other states (access required)

By: Terry Tang and David A. Lieb Associated Press August 12, 2022

U.S. transportation officials announced $2.2 billion for local infrastructure projects on Thursday, paving the way for new bridges, roads, bike lanes, railways and ports in scores of communities in Arizona and across the country.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo