By: Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times August 12, 2022

Health advocacy group Healthcare Rising Arizona is pushing a citizens’ initiative to limit interest on medical debt, but they’re being challenged by Republicans who claim the petition collection violated state law. 
