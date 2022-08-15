Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / 80 years later, Navajo Code Talker marks group’s early days (access required)

80 years later, Navajo Code Talker marks group’s early days (access required)

By: The Associated Press August 15, 2022

It's been 80 years since the first Navajo Code Talkers joined the Marines, transmitting messages using a code based on their then-unwritten native language to confound Japanese military cryptologists during World War II — and Thomas H. Begay, one of the last living members of the group, still remembers the struggle.
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

More human remains discovered as drought dries Lake Mead (access required)

More human remains have been found at drought-stricken Lake Mead National Recreation Area east of Las Vegas.