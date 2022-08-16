Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Environmental groups sue US over Puerto Rico dredging plan

Environmental groups sue US over Puerto Rico dredging plan

By: Danica Coto Associated Press August 16, 2022

The Arizona-based Center for Biological Diversity filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the U.S. government, accusing it of endangering wildlife and humans as it prepares to dredge and expand Puerto Rico's biggest bay to accommodate massive tankers that will serve a new liquid natural gas terminal.
