Kari Lake quietly rescinds endorsement of Oklahoma candidate (access required)

By: Nick Phillips Arizona Capitol Times August 22, 2022

After facing criticism, Kari Lake is quietly backpedaling her endorsement of an Oklahoma State Senate candidate who said that he’s “not beholden to Jews” and that “LGBTQ is the gateway to pedophilia.”  
