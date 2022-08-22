Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Pentagon rejects DC request for National Guard migrant help (access required)

By: Lolita C. Baldor Associated Press August 22, 2022

The Pentagon on Monday once again denied a request from the District of Columbia seeking National Guard assistance in dealing with thousands of migrants being bused to the city from Arizona and Texas.
