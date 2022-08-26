Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
24 states get $560M for cleanup of wells (access required)

By: Janet McConnaughey Associated Press August 26, 2022

The Interior Department is giving Arizona and 23 other states a total of $560 million to start cleaning high-priority derelict oil and gas wells abandoned on state and private land, the department said August 25. 
