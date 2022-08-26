Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Ex-cop in Floyd killing moved to AZ pen (access required)

By: Gretchen Ehlke Associated Press August 26, 2022

Derek Chauvin has been moved from a Minnesota state prison where he was often held in solitary confinement to a medium-security federal prison in Arizona, where the former police officer convicted in George Floyd's killing may be held under less restrictive conditions. 
