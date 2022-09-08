Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / AmeriCorps grant targets food insecurity statewide (access required)

AmeriCorps grant targets food insecurity statewide (access required)

By: Scianna Garcia Cronkite News Service September 8, 2022

With one in nine Arizonans lacking reliable access to a source of nutritious, affordable food, food insecurity continues to grow along with the cost of living. 
Tags: , ,

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo