Home / Recent news / Court: 292-year sentence in string of nonviolent burglaries is not excessive (access required)

By: John Brown Cronkite News September 8, 2022

A divided federal appeals court said a 292-year sentence for a string of nonviolent burglaries over three months in Bullhead City was not “grossly disproportionate” to the crime and did not violate the Eighth Amendment.
