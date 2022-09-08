Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Recent news / Fewer Arizona children vaccinated against childhood diseases (access required)

Fewer Arizona children vaccinated against childhood diseases

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services September 8, 2022

An increasing number of vaccine deniers coupled with one of the easiest opt-out provisions in the nation has left Arizona with close to one out of every 10 kindergartners unprotected against key childhood diseases.
