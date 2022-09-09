Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Climate tool brings the bad news; advocates hope that brings good outcomes (access required)

By: Ryan Knappenberger Cronkite News September 9, 2022

A new online dashboard that aims to give state and local governments the real-time information they need to fight climate change paints a bleak picture for Arizona’s future, calling for more heat, more drought and more wildfires.
