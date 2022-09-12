Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Longtime Kingman politician, former mine inspector Joe Hart dies at 78

Longtime Kingman politician, former mine inspector Joe Hart dies at 78

By: Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times September 12, 2022

Former Arizona Mine Inspector and lawmaker Joe Hart passed away on Sunday at age 78, surrounded by family. 
