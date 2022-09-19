Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Flagstaff gets $32.5 million in latest release of federal infrastructure act funds (access required)

Flagstaff gets $32.5 million in latest release of federal infrastructure act funds (access required)

By: Haley Smilow Cronkite News September 19, 2022

Federal officials announced the release of $32.5 million for pedestrian improvements along Flagstaff’s Downtown Mile, the largest portion of what one official said will be the biggest transit investment in the city in years, and the only Arizona project to win this type of funding in this round.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

school lunches, inflation, Save Our SchoolsNogales Unified School District, free lunch, reduced price lunches, Tucson Unified School District, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Glendale Elementary School District, Gilbert,

Lunch crunch: Inflation has schools scrambling to afford student meals (access required)

Inflation has put school districts in a difficult spot: They can raise prices for the families they serve or find a way to lower costs.