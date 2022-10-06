Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Tempe plans to reopen long dormant water reclamation plant amid grinding drought (access required)

By: Cole Januszewski Cronkite News October 6, 2022

The Kyrene Water Reclamation Facility, built in the late 1980s and closed by budget cuts in 2010, is being brought back online as a part of Tempe’s response to the ongoing drought. This plant will collect and recycle wastewater, used mainly to recharge aquifers beneath the city.
