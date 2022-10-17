Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Former independent representative dies Saturday at 63 (access required)

Former independent representative dies Saturday at 63 (access required)

By: Jakob Thorington Arizona Capitol Times October 17, 2022

Sylvia Laughter, a former state representative from Kayenta, died Saturday. Laughter served in the state House of Representatives from 1999 to 2005 and is the only independent candidate to serve in the state House or Senate since Arizona was granted statehood in 1912.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

House poised for new faces, new leaders (access required)

The next Arizona House of Representatives will look much different than it did in 2022 with many members losing their primary election races or moving to a different area of government. 