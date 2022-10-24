Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Man facing prison for Border Patrol agent attack in Arizona (access required)

Man facing prison for Border Patrol agent attack in Arizona (access required)

By: The Associated Press October 24, 2022

A Mexican man is facing up to nine years in prison for attacking a U.S. Border Patrol agent in southern Arizona in January, federal authorities said Monday.
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Hobbs, Secretary of State, voters, ballots, November, federal races

Registration error affects up to 6,000 Arizona voters (access required)

A voter registration error caused up to 6,000 Arizona voters to get a mail ballot with only federal races, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said Tuesday.