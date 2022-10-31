Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Nick Phillips Arizona Capitol Times October 31, 2022

In a "60 Minutes" episode that aired over the weekend, Attorney General Mark Brnovich returned to a stance he adopted soon after the 2020 election: President Joe Biden won Arizona in the 2020 presidential election and there’s no evidence of widespread fraud. 
