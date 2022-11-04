Congratulations to the Cap Under 40 Honorees

As Arizona continues to recover from a global pandemic, this year’s honorees persist in getting the work done. Their work ensures that critical services continue and that policies reflect Arizona’s short and long-term interests.

They work in varying fields but all represent the best in talent under the age of 40, and whose collective work has made Arizona what it is today.

Indeed, they have taken on the most challenging issues, and, in that process, established their credentials through hard work and persistence.

Marcus Johnson , Director, State Health Policy & Advocacy, Vitalyst Health Foundation

, Director, State Health Policy & Advocacy, Vitalyst Health Foundation Anne Landers , VP, Strategic Impact, Junior Achievement of Arizona

, VP, Strategic Impact, Junior Achievement of Arizona Akshai Patel , Director, Municipal Finance, RBC Capital Markets

, Director, Municipal Finance, RBC Capital Markets Stephanie Parra , Executive Director, ALL In Education

, Executive Director, ALL In Education Lynndy Smith , President, Arizona Defense & Industry Coalition (AZDIC)

, President, Arizona Defense & Industry Coalition (AZDIC) Jessica Newland , Senior Legislative Affairs Analyst, Central Arizona Project

, Senior Legislative Affairs Analyst, Central Arizona Project Emily Anne Gullickson , CEO & President, A for Arizona & Great Leaders Strong Schools

, CEO & President, A for Arizona & Great Leaders Strong Schools Elizabeth Goodman , Counsel, Husch Blackwell Strategies

, Counsel, Husch Blackwell Strategies Luke Douglas , Government Relations Director, Torres Consulting & Law Group

, Government Relations Director, Torres Consulting & Law Group Rahsaan Bartet , Career Coach, Western Maricopa Education Center (West-MEC)

, Career Coach, Western Maricopa Education Center (West-MEC) Meg Zemlicka , Marketing Director, HUUB

, Marketing Director, HUUB Alan Eder , Senior Government Relations Representative, Salt River Project

, Senior Government Relations Representative, Salt River Project John Bullen , Transportation Economic & Finance Program Manager, Maricopa Association of Governments

, Transportation Economic & Finance Program Manager, Maricopa Association of Governments Andrew Sugrue , Director of Economic Policy, Arizona Center for Economic Progress

, Director of Economic Policy, Arizona Center for Economic Progress Alec Thomson , Multicultural & Public Service Marketing Director, LAVIDGE

, Multicultural & Public Service Marketing Director, LAVIDGE Grant Peterson , Financial Advisor, Morgan Stanley

, Financial Advisor, Morgan Stanley Stephen Richer , Maricopa County Recorder, Maricopa County Recorder’s Office

, Maricopa County Recorder, Maricopa County Recorder’s Office Will Witt , Property Tax Supervisor, Yavapai County

, Property Tax Supervisor, Yavapai County Brittany Holmes, Vice President of ElevateEdAZ, Greater Phoenix Chamber

