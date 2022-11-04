Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Tucson woman arrested in abortion-rights protest during Supreme Court hearing (access required)

By: Haley Smilow Cronkite News November 4, 2022

A Tucson woman was one of three people arrested Wednesday after they disrupted a Supreme Court hearing with a protest over the court’s decision to reverse its 1973 ruling that had recognized a right to an abortion.
