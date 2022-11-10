Justices grapple with legality of Indian Child Welfare Act in marathon hearing
By: Ryan Knappenberger Cronkite News
November 10, 2022
Arizona Capitol Times
Over the course of three hours Wednesday, the Supreme Court grappled with whether a law meant to keep Indigenous children with Native American families should be overturned as racist and unconstitutional, as critics charge.
