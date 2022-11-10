Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Justices grapple with legality of Indian Child Welfare Act in marathon hearing (access required)

Justices grapple with legality of Indian Child Welfare Act in marathon hearing (access required)

By: Ryan Knappenberger Cronkite News November 10, 2022

Over the course of three hours Wednesday, the Supreme Court grappled with whether a law meant to keep Indigenous children with Native American families should be overturned as racist and unconstitutional, as critics charge.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Supreme Court, Indian, adoption, Indian Child Welfare Act, child welfare, tribes, DCS

Supreme Court asked to rule ‘gold standard’ of tribal adoption laws racist (access required)

The Supreme Court will consider Wednesday whether the Indian Child Welfare Act is the “gold standard” of child welfare policy or an “outrageous and unconstitutional” law that has outlived its time.