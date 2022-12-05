Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Audrey McAvoy and Haven Daley Associated Press December 5, 2022

USS Arizona sailor Lou Conter lived through the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor even though his battleship exploded and sank after being pierced by aerial bombs. On Wednesday, the U.S. Navy and the National Park Service will host a remembrance ceremony at Pearl Harbor in honor of those killed.
