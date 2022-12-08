Time for country to wake up, show grit

The theatrics began on Jan. 16, 2015 when Donald Trump came down an escalator to proclaim his candidacy for president of the United States. “Alternative Facts” became front and center, and the United States is still reeling from his time in office.

The political and moral climate of America drastically changed with Trump’s tenure. Slowly, citizens began accepting false information, far-right extremist viewpoints, and despicable conspiracy theories.

The former president’s unconscionable transgressions are still going on today. His dismantling of common decency in the 2015 election cycle should have been stopped instead of amplified through the ensuing years.

From the moment his campaign began, he gave a wink and a nod to every active hate group around the country. Up until that moment, those angry folks were in existence but not condoned by a president of the United States. The ex-president has always envisioned himself as one of his fascist dictator friends.

Sadly, Donald Trump took a democracy-loving country and changed millions of minds to believe there should be NO respect or understanding for the truth, rule of law, diverse communities, or people of the Jewish faith.

It is imperative you listen to the intent of his messaging, which is embraced by the men and women who follow and support him. What is happening to this country is a cancer that is metastasizing each day.

In the Republican Party, only two U.S. Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger have had the courage to stand up and speak out on all the crimes perpetrated by Trump. Facts reveal, almost every other elected Republican in Congress has turned a blind eye to his dismantling of American values.

The reality of Nazi Germany should wake up Americans! It is very important to start noticing which party is speaking out and embracing our democracy, voting rights, women’s rights, education, immigration and healthcare. Actually, many more important issues could be included, but you WILL NOT find a Republican with a solution in the mix!

Why don’t Americans realize that egregious folks like “Ye” (Kanye West), Nick Fuentes, Alex Jones, Steve Bannon, and the rest of the Jan. 6 haters are reveling in their vitriol, gaining traction, and dominating every media cycle?

The latest news reveals our Constitution should go! When are the men and women you have voted for finally going get your disapproval? When is enough going to be enough?

Trump sycophants are destroying our country! Yet, millions still rally around his divisiveness. Democrats are accused at every turn of being too liberal and caring too much for those that need government assistance.

Democrats welcome diversity while the Republican Party in power only cares about straight, white Christians! How Christian is that?

Racism and antisemitism is at an all-time high thanks to the former president and his complicit Republican Party. Who will have the resoluteness and ethics to stop the demise of our democracy? It will “take a village” to prevent this movement from becoming a more dominating force!

Soul searching and immediate action are needed to stop what is transpiring in our country.

It is time for those who LOVE the U.S. to step out of their comfort zone and work together for a far better tomorrow.

Joanie Rose

Scottsdale