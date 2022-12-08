Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
WNBA star Griner freed in swap for Russian arms dealer Bout

By: The Associated Press December 8, 2022

Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a high-profile prisoner exchange, as the U.S. released notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. But the U.S. failed to win freedom for another American, Paul Whelan, who has been jailed for nearly four years.
