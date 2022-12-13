Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Arizona taking steps to combat maternal mortality, one doula at a time (access required)

Arizona taking steps to combat maternal mortality, one doula at a time (access required)

By: Natalie Skowlund Cronkite News December 13, 2022

Doulas in Arizona and around the country don’t deliver babies, but these nonmedical labor assistants can make a difference in maternal health outcomes. Of 30 states where the maternal mortality rate is known, Arizona ranked ninth for these deaths from 2018 to 2020, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo