Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Lawmakers to consider teen mental health bills (access required)

Lawmakers to consider teen mental health bills (access required)

By: Jakob Thorington Arizona Capitol Times December 15, 2022

Heading into the 2023 legislative session, one topic state lawmakers will take up is mental health care for teenagers following recent recommendations from the Teen Mental Health House Ad Hoc Committee.
Tags: , , ,

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

affordable housing, rent, Tucson, Senate Bill 1487, Toma, Jennifer Bonham, Poverty and Race Research Action Council, Steve Kozachik, Housing and Community Development Department, Arizona Multifamily Housing Association, Housing Choice Voucher Program,

Tucson, Toma clash on city ordinance establishing housing source of income protection  (access required)

The city of Tucson responded to a complaint from the incoming Speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives alleging the city is breaking state law with its recent housing ordinance that forbids source of income to be considered in rental housing applications. Rep. Ben Toma, R-Peoria, filed the complaint with the Attorney General’s Office.