Border communities, Border Patrol brace for migrant surge as Title 42 ends (access required)

By: Caitlin Thompson Cronkite Borderlands Project December 19, 2022

Border communities and Border Patrol are preparing for a surge of migrants when Title 42 – which has been used throughout the pandemic to turn people away at the border – is scheduled to expire on Dec. 21.
