Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Housing panel recommends zoning law changes (access required)

Housing panel recommends zoning law changes (access required)

By: Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times December 22, 2022

The chairman of the Housing Supply Study Committee is proposing to alter zoning laws and permanently fund the Housing Trust Fund to create more affordable housing in the state.
Tags: , , , ,

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Lawmakers object to desal process, can’t do anything about it

Lawmakers grilled representatives of the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority and a company that wants to build a desalination plant in Puerto Peñasco, Mexico on Tuesday over a proposal they say was not handled transparently.  