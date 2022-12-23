Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Inflation forces hard choice for older adults (access required)

Inflation forces hard choice for older adults (access required)

By: Anita Snow, Associated Press December 23, 2022

Inflationary pressures may be starting to ease, but higher prices throughout much of 2022 are still taking a toll on older adults,
No tags for this post.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

inflation, Phoenix, baby boomers, housing, jobs, Social Security, gas prices

Working at 76: Inflation forces hard choice for older adults (access required)

Inflationary pressures may be starting to ease, but higher prices throughout much of 2022 are still taking a toll on older adults, with a larger share of people saying they felt their finances were worse off than a year before. Consumer inflation in November was still up 7.1% from a year earlier.